MODEP is an open-source, MOD DUO emulator that lets you play around with hundreds of LV2 audio plugins ranging from a simple reverb to a complex FM synth using your Raspberry Pi and Pisound or any other Raspberry Pi supported sound card!
MOD DUO team has done a remarkable job for the whole Linux audio open-source community, so if you like this emulator you should go get the real thing!
Current MODEP release comes with 294 LV2 plugins already pre-installed. Use the arrows bellow to navigate between pages. Try searching for different plugins or filtering them by their category. You can read more about every plugin by clicking on their corresponding image.
MODEP comes as a custom operating system image for Raspberry Pi. Download the image below and follow this MODEP setup guide.Direct Download Torrent Download
Have any questions?Read the Docs Join our Forum
Found a bug? Want to contribute?MODEP on GitHub