Plugins, plugins everywhere!

MODEP is an open-source, MOD DUO emulator that lets you play around with hundreds of LV2 audio plugins ranging from a simple reverb to a complex FM synth using your Raspberry Pi and Pisound or any other Raspberry Pi supported sound card!

MOD DUO INTRO

Download MODEP Image

MOD DUO team has done a remarkable job for the whole Linux audio open-source community, so if you like this emulator you should go get the real thing!