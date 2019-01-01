Home News Store Community Docs

Plugins, plugins everywhere!

MODEP is an open-source, MOD DUO emulator that lets you play around with hundreds of LV2 audio plugins ranging from a simple reverb to a complex FM synth using your Raspberry Pi and Pisound or any other Raspberry Pi supported sound card!

MOD DUO team has done a remarkable job for the whole Linux audio open-source community, so if you like this emulator you should go get the real thing!

Plugin library

Current MODEP release comes with 294 LV2 plugins already pre-installed. Use the arrows bellow to navigate between pages. Try searching for different plugins or filtering them by their category. You can read more about every plugin by clicking on their corresponding image.

Calf Envelope Filter
amsynth
Kars
MVerb
Nekobi
Ping Pong Pan
Auto-wah
CS Chorus 1
CS Chorus 2
CS Phaser 1 with LFO
reverb
Triple chorus
Freakclip
Freaktail
Granulator
Prefreak

Get MODEP!

MODEP comes as a custom operating system image for Raspberry Pi. Download the image below and follow this MODEP setup guide.

Direct Download Torrent Download
Release Date: 2018-09-11 | Size: 1.25GB

Have any questions?

Read the Docs Join our Forum

Found a bug? Want to contribute?

MODEP on GitHub
Our Projects
Community
Info
© 2019 Vilniaus Blokas UAB | Address: Užupio g. 5-13, LT-01200 Vilnius, Lithuania | Company no: 304090788, VAT no: LT100009648015 | Contact: hello@blokas.io